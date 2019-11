Texas voters will head to the polls Tuesday to weigh in on 10 proposed constitutional amendments.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Erath County Courthouse, Dublin County Annex, TexasBank and Texas AgriLife.

County officials are reminding voters that they can cast a ballot at any of those locations, regardless of where you live. They must also show a valid photo ID.

To learn more about the amendments, visit yourstephenvilletx.com.