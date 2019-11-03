Stephenville High School Theatre will present Shrek Jr. The Musical on Friday, Nov. 8, and Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Stephenville High School auditorium.

“This is a really big production that people are familiar with, so I'm excited for them to see our take on it. We’re trying to stay very true to the original,” said Mindy Pope, theatre arts teacher.

Friday’s performance will be at 7 p.m. and Saturday’s performance will begin at 8 p.m. with a Presentation Play.

The Presentation Play has been a tradition for over 25 years with students dressing up in formal wear and class favorites being announced.

“It’s an opportunity for us to have a fall formal and then it’s just a fun dress up night,” Pope said. “The kids get awards and we always try to do a play that will be really appealing to the student body.”

Pope said 34 high school students are involved in the play as well as 60 students who helped behind the scenes. A second grader from Chamberlin Elementary is portraying little Fiona.

“A lot of the students, this is their first experience in theater and so watching them learn about how to do scenic painting and make props has been really fun,” Pope said. “Of course, it’s really fun working with my actors and [seeing] their excitement as well. I know they’re going to be really proud watching it all come to life on stage.”

Tickets are $7 and will be available for purchase outside the cafeteria during lunch on Monday, Nov. 4 and Wednesday, Nov. 6. Tickets can also be purchased at https://shstheatre.ludus.com and will be sold at the door.

“It’s a neat experience for the kids and an opportunity for my students to show their classmates what they’ve been working on,” Pope added.