It’s a beautiful day in Austin and after an extra hour of sleep last night, well-rested Austinites can enjoy a day of sunshine.

Sunday will be warm with a high near 71 and an overnight low around 52, the National Weather Service said.

The warming trend will carry over into Monday with high temperatures within a few degrees of normal. A disturbance moving through the area — that is expected to bring a weak cold front — will stall just north of Austin Monday night into Tuesday, forecasters said.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible Tuesday and Wednesday bringing a strong cold front into Central Texas by Thursday. Another round of breezy, northerly winds is expected Thursday night into Friday along with a return to well below normal temperatures Friday into next weekend, meteorologists said.

Here is what the week ahead looks like:

Monday: Partly sunny with a high near 76 and an overnight low around 60.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and a 20% chance of showers with a high near 76 and an overnight low around 59.

Wednesday: A 20% chance of showers with a high near 76 and an overnight low around 60.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy with a high near 70 and an overnight low around 46.

Friday: A 20% chance of showers. Partly sunny with a high near 57 and an overnight low around 42.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high near 63.