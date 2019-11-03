Austin firefighters extinguished a house fire in Northwest Austin Sunday morning displacing two.

Firefighters responded to the call at 5802 Gibbs Hollow Cove near Long Canyon Drive and RM 2222 just before 6:30 a.m. A tweet around 9:30 a.m. said the fire was out.

Crews will remain on scene throughout the day monitoring hot spots, officials said.

The homeowners were out of town when the fire broke out. No other injuries have been reported. The Travis County Fire Marshal is conducting an investigation on the incident.

This story is developing; check back for updates.

Gibbs Hollow update, crews will remain onscene throughout the day monitoring hotspots. Investigation by Travis County Fire Marshal. 2 adults displaced. pic.twitter.com/19Z8d9yYsa

— Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) November 3, 2019