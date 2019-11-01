10 a.m. update: A freeze warning for Central Texas has expired, the National Weather Service said.

The warning was in effect overnight for Travis, Williamson, Bastrop, Hays and Caldwell counties as temperatures dropped into the 20s and 30s.

A record low temperature of 25 degrees was set at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport Friday morning, the weather service said. The old record at the airport was set in 1949 when a temperature of 36 degrees was recorded, forecasters.

Camp Mabry also had a record-breaking morning with a low of 31 degrees recorded. The previous record was set in 1993 at Camp Mabry with a low of 34 degrees, the weather service said.

Friday forecast for Austin: The start of November will kick off with a freeze warning and sunshine, the National Weather Service said.

A freeze warning for Travis, Williamson, Bastrop, Hays and Caldwell counties is in effect until 10 a.m., the weather service said. It was only 31 degrees at Camp Mabry at 6:30 a.m.

Llano, Burnet, Comal, Blanco and Gillespie counties are included in the warning.

During a freeze warning, you should check on friends, family and neighbors to make sure they have a warm place to stay and bring outdoor pets inside.

Protect your plants from the cold and wrap or drain any outdoor water pipes, forecasters said. Pipes can also be allowed to drip slowly.

Those with in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to keep them from freezing, forecasters said.

Once the freeze warning expires, temperatures will warm up to a high of 61 degrees and skies will be sunny, forecasters said.

Temperatures will drop at night to a low around 43 degrees, forecasters said. Skies will be mostly clear in the evening.

The weekend will be sunny and dry, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Saturday: Sunny with a high near 62. Mostly clear at night with a low around 41.

Sunday: Sunny with a high near 68. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 50.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 74. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 60.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 77. Mostly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain and a low around 59.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 75. Mostly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain and a low around 56.

Thursday: Cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and a high near 69.