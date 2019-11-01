TOP WORKPLACES WITH 149 OR FEWER EMPLOYEES IN THE GREATER AUSTIN METRO AREA
Rank / Employer /What it does / Austin-area employees*
1. Alegion /Artificial intelligence / 60
2. The Steam Team /Cleaning and restoration / 65
3. AllPro Hospitality Staffing / Hospitality staffing agency / 60
4. Power Home Remodeling Group / Home remodeling / 99
5. Avalar Austin Real Estate /Real estate / 50
6. Capital Strategies, a Mass Mutual firm / Financial advisors/ 65
7. Firehouse Animal Health Center 2012 Private Veterinarians 52
8. RE/MAX 1 / Real estate/ 130
9. Ojo Labs / Artificial intelligence / 71
10. Soal Technologies / IT Ttalent acquisition / 51
11. LJA Engineering / Engineering /97
12. EEA Consulting Engineers / Engineering /65
13. Cosential / Software / 88
14. Ruiz Salon / Salon, beauty services / 64
15 360Partners /Search marketing and lead generation / 61
16 Popp Hutcheson PLLC / Law firm /61
17. Belco Equities / Property management /101
18. Qualia / Real estate / 90
19. Texas National Title / Title insurance /102
20. St. Gabriel's Catholic School / Catholic school / 81
21. Ryan LLC / Tax advisory services / 78
22. Pediatric Healthcare Connection / Pediatric home health care / 121
23. Cultivate Behavioral Health & Education / Behavioral health / 83
24. Anaconda / Enterprise Software 86
25. Vida Clinic / Mental health services / 65
26. Cornerstone Home Lending / Mortgage industry / 56
27. Heritage Title Company of Austin / Title services / 96
28. T-Mobile / Telecommunications / 120
29. Visio Financial Services / Real estate investment / 95
30. Watkins Insurance Group / Insurance industry / 96
31. Talroo / Human resources / 70
32. Capitol Services / Business services / 97
33. Aceable / Online drivers education and real estate education / 95
34. The Zebra / Online insurance marketplace and digital agency / 101
35. Broadway Bank / Banking / 50
36. Greater Texas Credit / Credit union / 110
37. LawnStarter / Landscaping and lawn care / 55
38. Texas Realtors / Real estate industry association / 77
39. Scott Felder Homes / Homebuilder / 70
40. Aspen Heights Partners / Housing developer / 84
41. Nutrabolt /Life sciences / 61
42. Halff Associates / Engineering and architecture / 105
43. Dosh /Technology /90
44. The Container Store / Retailer / 53
45. First National Bank of Bastrop / Bank / 131
46. Dropoff / Logistics / 51
47. Austin Recovery / Substance disorder treatment facility / 95
48. Austin Habitat for Humanity / Nonprofit housing agency / 75
49. SKG /Workplace furniture and technology / 62
50. Presidium / Property management and investment / 75
51. SecurityNational Mortgage Company / Mortgage lending 85
52. Kazoo / Software / 83
53. Chive Media Group / Marketing and branding / 85
54. Intelligent Logistics / Distribution, logistics and freight / 57
55. Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeons / Physicians practice / 122
*Number of employees is as of Aug. 16, and is based on information provided by each employer.