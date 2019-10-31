DOWNTOWN AUSTIN

MetroRail to open temporary

downtown station Monday

A temporary MetroRail downtown station is set to open Monday, allowing MetroRail service to resume its trips to and from downtown.

The service to downtown will include additional trips to Leander: two midday trips and one evening trip. This is the first time MetroRail added a later train to the weekday schedule. Saturday service is planned to resume in early 2020 and will also include the Leander station.

The former downtown station closed in June, and the agency used shuttle service to accommodate customers from Plaza Saltillo to downtown. There was also added service on the MetroExpress routes for rail customers during this time.

The new downtown station is set to open in the spring 2021 and is an important component of Capital Metro’s Project Connect, a plan for a system of reliable and frequent transit with congestion-proof services.

SOUTH AUSTIN

Big Stacy Pool to close

for winter maintenance

Big Stacy Pool, 700 E. Live Oak St., will close for winter maintenance beginning Saturday.

During this time, the pool shell will be resurfaced and other small projects will be completed. The pool is scheduled to reopen with regular operating hours Dec. 2.

DOWNTOWN AUSTIN

County’s History Day

focuses on genealogy

The 12th annual Travis County History Day will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the Travis County Hall of Government, 700 Lavaca St.

Participants will get the chance to learn genealogy basics and log in to Ancestry.com with the help of tutors to begin researching family trees and history. Sign-ups to begin searching on computers connected to Ancestry.com will begin at 9:30 a.m. for 20-minute sessions.

Presentations on genealogy basics will take place every half hour starting at 10 a.m. and include “Do’s ‭and ‭Don’ts ‭of‭ Genealogy,” “Getting Started with DNA,” “Building Your Family Tree” and “Finding Your Hispanic Roots.”

Attendance is free and includes raffle participation.

WEST AUSTIN

Run for the Flag Race

on Saturday at Camp Mabry

Direct Orthopedic Care will sponsor the third annual Run for the Flag Race from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Camp Mabry, 2210 W. 35th St.

The race will feature categories including wheelchair, active, retired and reserve duty, youth and community. A fun run has been added for children ages 10 and younger to run accompanied by a registered parent participant. The opening ceremonies will include the U.S. Army Color Guard.

The event will honor U.S. veterans and serve as a fundraiser for Folds of Honor, which provides scholarships for families of deceased and disabled veterans.

Packet pickup will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at Ready to Run, 3616 Far West Blvd., Suite 120.

To register: runfortheflag.org.

SAN MARCOS

Registration opens Friday

for city’s Holiday Camp

Registration for the city of San Marcos Parks and Recreation Department’s Holiday Camp will open Friday.

The camp will be from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 30 and Jan. 2-3 and Jan. 6 at the Recreation Hall, 170 Charles Austin Drive.

The camp is open to children ages 5-11 and is $20 per child, per day. Activities will include crafts, gaga-ball and movies. Children are required to bring a lunch each day and a morning snack, if desired. An afternoon snack will be provided.

Registration can be made from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the Parks and Recreation main office, 401 E. Hopkins St., or by calling 512-393-8400.

For information: sanmarcostx.gov/holidaycamp.

GEORGETOWN

Cemetery tour Saturday

features costumed actors

The Williamson Museum will host its annual cemetery tour from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the International Order of Odd Fellows Cemetery, 1117 E. Seventh St.

The tour will feature costumed interpreters portraying characters from the past at their grave sites. Tickets are $10 per person or $8 for museum members.

Tickets may be purchased at the gate or online at williamsonmuseum.org.

American-Statesman staff