An expected 41 million people are trick or treating this year. Statistics show 23% of fatalities occur with children between the ages of five and eight; and 70% of accidents occur away from an intersection or crosswalk.

Children are more than twice more likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year, according to statistics from State Farm.

If you're going door-to-door

Always accompany young children. Exercise great caution during the "scariest" hours: between 5 and 9 p.m. It is especially dangerous for pedestrian accidents between 6 pm and 7 pm. Stick to neighborhoods with sidewalks. If you must walk on the street, keep to the far left, facing traffic. Practice safe crossing procedures: Use crosswalks; wait for corners; and look left, right and left again before crossing. Stick reflective tape onto costumes to make your child more visible. Also have him or her carry a flashlight. Make sure costumes and shoes are the correct size to prevent tripping. Use face paint and leave the masks at home: They can obstruct vision. If an older child is venturing out without supervision, ask that he or she go with a group, discuss the route and agree on a curfew. Give older kids cell phones so they can stay in touch. If you're driving

Drive slowly Be alert for children and eliminate in-car distractions. Practice extra caution at intersections and corners. Pull in and out of driveways carefully. Discuss these and other driving pointers with your teen driver. Drivers ages 15-25 were involved in approximately one-third of fatal crashes involving child pedestrians on Halloween. If you're handing out treats

Keep your home brightly lit indoors and outside. Clear debris and other obstacles from your lawn, sidewalks and steps. Opt for battery-operated candles in jack-o'-lanterns or other areas where costumed trick-or-treaters might stand. Keep pets kenneled or in another room. In addition to protecting children from accidents, remind kids of stranger danger on Halloween. Teach children to visit only well-lit homes, to avoid dark streets and not enter unknown homes. Kids should show their candy to parents before eating it and homemade treats from people they don't know should not be eaten.