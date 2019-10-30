Midlothian High School’s volleyball team will settle for second place in the final District 14-5A standings after suffering a 3-1 loss to district champion and No. 21-ranked Red Oak on Tuesday night in the regular-season finale.

The scores by set were 25-20, 27-25, 21-25 and 25-22 in the second installment of the Peanut Butter & Jelly Challenge between the two rivals, the two teams’ drive to help stop childhood hunger.

However, with home sweeps of Ennis and Corsicana, the Panthers (23-17, 9-3) were able to nail down at least a top-two finish in the district.

They easily defeated Corsicana 25-19, 25-4, 25-20 on Senior Night on Friday. It was the final home game for MHS seniors Kaylie Vasil, Skylor Lewis, Halle Ghazel, Madeline Smith and Camryn Hill.

The bi-district round of the Class 5A volleyball playoffs is set to begin early next week, with the Panthers taking on the 13-5A third-place team at a site and time to be announced. Red Oak will face the 13-5A fourth-place finisher.

Mesquite Poteet and Kaufman tied for third in that district and will face each other for seeding in Forney on Friday. Midlothian will play the winner of this match and Red Oak will play the loser in the 5A Region II bi-district round.