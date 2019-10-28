The Circuit of the Americas will offer temporary work to those who are homeless during Formula One U.S. Grand Prix weekend.

Officials say the track will provide nighttime janitorial jobs paying $15 an hour, the same rate as the minimum wage for city employees, from Friday through Sunday, along with transportation to and from the track, uniforms and a meal during each shift. COTA initially likely will provide jobs for about two dozen workers, but could expand the opportunity to other events in the future.

“We know we can make a few hundred positions available,” said COTA Chairman Bobby Epstein. “There are thousands of people who get hired for part time work over the course of the next few days. Availability is there. We’ll see if the applicants are there.”

The opportunity comes through an agreement between the Circuit of the Americas and local community organizations Caritas of Austin and Mobile Loaves and Fishes, which run the Community First! Village, a 51-acre community that provides housing to people coming out of chronic homelessness.

“Living wage employment is a key component to build well-being,” Caritas of Austin President and CEO Jo Kathryn Quinn said in a news release. “Caritas of Austin partners with employers throughout Austin to help our clients gain employment and maintain stability and we are thrilled that COTA wants to be a part of the solution in helping our neighbors who are transitioning out of homelessness.”

Participants will work at the facility from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday, and from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Sunday.

It’s unclear exactly how many people will take COTA up on its employment offer. Applications were due Sunday.

Mobile Loaves and Fishes spokesman Thomas Aitchison said the Community First! Village currently provides housing to 180 people, and he expected a couple of dozen to sign up to work.

The announcement comes as city leaders continue their work to identify housing and employment opportunities for thousands of people experiencing homelessness in Austin.

On Oct. 3, members of the Austin City Council allocated $720,000 to the Workforce First Program — a collaboration between Family Eldercare, The Other Ones Foundation, Austin Parks and Recreation, Public Health and Watershed Protection to provide work to people experiencing homelessness.

Workers earn $15 per hour to clear trash from green spaces and tent camps where homeless people live and scrub graffiti.

City officials said 150 people had participated in the program by October, 22 of whom had transitioned into stable housing.