Gabe Vitela loves Lubbock — which is why he is investing in local-favorite restaurants.

Vitela has owned and operated One Guy From Italy on 50th Street since 2017. His next venture? In a transaction that will be finalized this week, Vitela will be the new owner of downtown landmark Giorgio’s Pizza, 1018 Broadway.

The Lubbock native said he knows what he is getting into. When he bought One Guy on 50th Street from retiring owners Sal and Jerry Mazzamuto, a lot of customers thought the food was different. It wasn’t.

“I realized quickly that I needed to gain everybody’s trust,” Vitela said. “That was the toughest part.”

Vitela changed the service model at One Guy on 50th Street, but the food is what has been served by the brand for over 40 years. The Mazzamutos visit the restaurant regularly to ensure Vitela is maintaining their standards.

Vitela was compelled to buy one of his childhood favorite restaurants because he didn’t want it to change under a different, potentially not local, owner. He said it took about a year for customers to understand what they love about the restaurant would not be different.

“That’s a hurdle I’m preparing myself for here (Giorgio’s), too,” Vitela said. “There are folks who are going to say it’s not the same. Having George (Shadid) come around, tasting things and making sure - For me and my team, that’s what we care about. If we didn’t care about that, we wouldn’t go through the hoops of buying the name and everything that comes with that.”

Giorgio’s, founded by George Shadid, has served pizza and other Italian dishes in downtown Lubbock for 27 years. Vitela said that will continue.

Daniel and Jose Torrez have operated Giorgio’s for several years. Daniel Torrez, who has worked at the pizzeria for many years and is the employee customers would recognize behind the counter, plans to pursue a new food venture, he told the A-J last week.

Local pizza lovers have passionate opinions of which shop has the better pie. They’ll still be able to duke it out, even if the stores are owned by the same operator. Vitela joked he is unsure how he’ll now answer the Giorgio’s v. One Guy question himself.

Vitela has been in the Lubbock restaurant industry his whole working life. He was a table busser with the crew that first opened On The Border, then worked for Fox & Hound and Texas Land & Cattle. He was a part of the group that brought Twisted Root Burger Co. to Lubbock, but has since sold his portion of that restaurant.

Having worked in a variety of restaurant structures - corporate, franchise and locally-owned - Vitela said he has learned the biz is ultimately about people and keeping them happy.

He enjoys being a local owner and operator, though. Vitela said he likes being able to support the community through sponsorship and other efforts, without first having to ask permission from the higher-up.

Adding to a busy business year, Vitela will serve as chairman of the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce in 2020. He got emotional when talking about the opportunities the Chamber has given him.

“The people I get to sit next to at these board meetings, for me, it’s been life changing. I’m super thankful for that,” Vitela said.

Vitela said the inclusivity at the Chamber is something that makes him proud to be a member of the organization.

Eddie McBride, president and CEO of the Chamber, said he looks forward to Vitela’s success in his upcoming role and his continued involvement in the small business community.

“Gabe Vitela is an entrepreneur’s entrepreneur. He’s learned the tricks of the restaurant industry beyond what is taught by being up to his elbows in the trenches. Much of what he has learned comes from learning from his mistakes and taking risks in the various restaurants he has worked. He has a keen sense with people and is a smart businessperson,” McBride said in an email. “It’s great having Gabe on the Board to take advantage of his small business expertise and humorous personality.”