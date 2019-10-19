A man wanted for fatally stabbing a man in Providence, Rhode Island, was apprehended at a motel in New Braunfels on Saturday, according to federal prosecutors.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Rhode Island said in a tweet that Joel Fransisco, 41, did not fight back when he was caught.

Fransisco is accused of fatally stabbing 46-year-old Troy Pine inside a hookah lounge on Oct. 2, according to the Providence Journal.

He had been sentenced to life in prison for trafficking in crack cocaine as part of the Latin Kings gang, but was released from prison in February under the Fair Sentencing Act.

Since his release, Francisco has been accused of the Oct. 2 stabbing and attempted breaking and entering in July. Both incidents happened while he was on supervised release from federal prison.

The U.S. Attorney's office said it will hold Francisco accountable for violating the conditions of his release.