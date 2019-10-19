The Waxahachie Indians took an early 16-0 lead on Friday night, even scoring a safety on the opening kickoff with no time elapsed. But the clock may have struck midnight on the Indians’ postseason hopes as Mansfield High stormed back with a 28-point second quarter to spoil the Indians’ homecoming, 56-30, on Friday night.

The loss leaves the Indians (1-6, 0-4) on the brink of elimination from the playoffs with three games left. Waxahachie travels to winless Grand Prairie next Friday but closes out with games against Mansfield Summit at home and South Grand Prairie away.

Starting for the injured Campbell Sullivan, senior quarterback DJ Hollywood was 17-of-27 for 194 yards and three touchdowns, but Hollywood also suffered a pair of interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown as Hollywood was hit in the backfield.

Wide receiver Brandon Hawkins Jr. caught nine passes for 102 yards and two TDs, and Kieran Page had five catches for 72 yards and a score.

Blair Williams’ 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown with a minute left seemed to give the Indians a little momentum at halftime, trailing by just five points. But Mansfield scored the next 28 points to remove all doubt to the outcome.

On the very opening kick of the night, the Indians recorded a safety on a tackle in the end zone after the runner attempted to advance it. Following that, Hollywood connected with Hawkins twice on TD completions of 10 and 11 yards, and it was 16-0 with 3:27 left in the opening stanza.

But a pair of Ricky Madison runs for the Tigers, sandwiched around a Ty Wilkins pick-six from the Waxahachie 23-yard line, gave Mansfield (2-5, 1-3) the lead for good. They added a 61-yard touchdown strike for good measure to make it a 28-point second quarter.

The ensuing kickoff was returned for a TD to keep it a 28-23 game going into intermission.

The Indians were held to just 56 yards rushing, led by Derrick Jackson with 31 yards on five carries. Preston Hodge, who made his debut on offense last week, added 28 yards on six totes.