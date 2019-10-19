Tech’s offensive approach, heavy on horizontal passes to open up the middle of the field, yielded only 6.0 yards per completion and 4.6 yards per attempt, both season lows for a Red Raiders quarterback with at least 10 attempts.

"We didn’t do a good job blocking on the perimeter when some of that stuff was thrown," Tech coach Matt Wells said. "We had some (deeper) shots early. Protection breakdowns. Jett didn’t see it. A couple of times we had guys open.

"We certainly need to take more shots (down field). We need to execute better shots, to be dead honest."

Against Iowa State, it’s nothing new. Since the beginning of the 2016 season, Tech quarterbacks with at least 10 pass attempts in a game have been held under 6.3 yards per attempt 10 times. Four opponents have done it once each, TCU twice.

Iowa State’s done it four years in a row, to Patrick Mahomes, Nic Shimonek, Alan Bowman and now Duffey.

Duffey completed 40 of 52, but the longest was a pass over the middle to Erik Ezukanma that went for 25 yards. He missed McLane Mannix open between two safeties on a deep-middle throw in the second half.

The 4.6 yards per attempt was the lowest by a Tech QB with at least 10 attempts since Nic Shimonek averaged 4.2 in a 27-3 loss to TCU in 2017.

Tech offensive coordinator David Yost said at the beginning of the week there was space to be found in the middle of the field if the Red Raiders could influence the linebackers up and keep the safeties back or flood zones effectively, but they didn’t find much success there.

"When I say take more shots (down field)," Wells said, "don’t read into that that David didn’t call enough shots. Probably internally we’ll look at a handful that maybe you could have called a little bit more, but you also can’t put yourself in third-and-8, third-and-10, second-and-10.

"First-down efficiency, I didn’t think, was very good, and some of that was related to I don’t think we blocked on the perimeter very well today."

Tech wide receiver R.J. Turner caught 11 passes, but for only 76 yards.

Iowa State came into the game ranked No. 21 in rushing defense and No. 28 in total defense. The Cyclones’ system held down Kliff Kingsbury’s offenses in a 66-10 game three years ago and a 31-13 game two years ago. In a 40-31 victory last year, they intercepted Bowman three times and forced him into an intentional grounding in the end zone for a safety.

Against a defense as effective as Iowa State’s, teams want to avoid getting behind the chains. The Red Raiders generally weren’t, but they weren’t very far ahead of them either. Tech averaged nearly 8 yards to go on third downs.

They were 4 for 6 on third-and-4 or shorter and 1 for 5 on third-and-9 or longer.

The idea was to use the run and the quick-screen game to consistently get into short-yardage situations.

"They’re going to put (coverage) right on top and they’re going to have underneath coverage, and it’s going to make it a whole lot more difficult," Wells said of third-and-long situations. "Third-and-10 is not real fun to be in."

Name to know

Breece Hall had his second straight 100-yard rushing performance, giving life to an Iowa State running game that struggled to make up for departed two-time 1,000-yard rusher David Montgomery through the first month of the season.

The true freshman running back carried 19 times for 183 yards and two touchdowns and caught three passes for 73 yards, including one that set up a touchdown.

"He’s a good player, runs hard," Wells said. "I think a couple of times, we don’t set the edge of the defense. Any of those backs at Iowa State could have run around it when we don’t set the edge. But he does a nice job of sticking a foot and getting north and south, and he’s a good back."

Tech cut the Iowa State lead to 20-10 with a field goal on the first series of the second half. Hall answered on the next play, however, shedding a tackle along the sideline by safety Douglas Coleman and going 75 yards for a touchdown.

Before that, the Cyclones’ longest runs of the season -- for 44 and 29 yards -- were by quarterbacks Brock Purdy and Re-al Mitchell.

Hall also set up the Iowa State touchdown that made the score 20-0, making a one-handed catch on a swing pass left, then making cuts and dodging tacklers for a 61-yard gain. The Red Raiders finally brought him down at the 17, and the Cyclones scored on the next play.

Hall got his chance last week and carried 26 times for 132 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-14 victory at West Virginia.

Coming his way

Two plays apart in the fourth quarter, Tech cornerback DaMarcus Fields had a fumble-return touchdown and an interception.

The review official overturned the first of the two, as replays showed running back Breece Hall’s elbow hit the ground before the ball came out. But a moment later, Fields made a leaping interception of Brock Purdy and ran it back 21 yards to the Iowa State 37.

The Red Raiders got no points from that highlight play either, as the offense stalled and Trey Wolff narrowly missed a 42-yard field goal.

The miss was the second of the season for Wolff, making him 12 for 14 on field goals. The redshirt freshman made a 22-yarder in the third quarter.

Injury updates

Texas Tech lost safety Adrian Frye to a hand injury on the second defensive series. Frye returned to the sideline in street clothes, with a cast on his right hand, before halftime.

His absence led to more playing time for Ja’Marcus Ingram. Without Frye and rotation cornerback Desmon Smith, who suffered a knee injury two weeks ago, the Red Raiders’ secondary has Douglas Coleman and Thomas Leggett at safety, Zech McPhearson and DaMarcus Fields at cornerback and Ingram, who can play either.

They’re all experienced, but there’s no experience behind them.

Leggett returned to the starting lineup after missing the Baylor game. The week before against Oklahoma State, Leggett had career highs of nine tackles with two tackles for loss.

Iowa State left tackle Julian Good-Jones (leg) and Tech linebacker Riko Jeffers (shoulder) both went down in the first half but returned to action before halftime.

First opportunity

Tech sophomore Xavier Martin got the first significant playing time of his career. He had a 5-yard reception and a 5-yard run on a reverse on his first series.

Until recently, Martin was the fourth option at H inside receiver, but the position began to thin when Xavier White suffered a season-ending injury. Wells said Martin’s playing time stemmed from Dalton Rigdon and McLane Mannix, the one-two at that position, dealing with injuries of their own.

Decisions, decisions

Down 27-17 with 7 1/2 minutes left, Tech elected to punt on fourth-and-4 from its own 34. The Red Raiders were hoping to get a three-and-out and the ball back quickly, but Iowa State scored a touchdown three plays later.

Wells said the decision to punt or go from the minus-34 "can be debated, and we can kind of debate it internally."

"We elected to kick it and try to get a three-and-out right there," he said. "I think that probably was a 50-50 call."

Tech also punted on its first offensive series, on a fourth-and-3 from the Iowa State 41. The goal was to pin the Cyclones at or inside their 10-yard line, but Austin McNamara’s punt skipped past Myller Royals into the end zone.

"I think that’s the second one in seven games that’s gone into the end zone," Wells said. "It kind of came behind Myller, but the target area was off just a little bit."

Lucky bounces

Tech’s first two scoring drives of the second half came after the Red Raiders were fortunate that loose footballs bounced out of bounds. The second-half kickoff bounced off return man Ta’Zhawn Henry at the Tech 6 and skipped far in front of him but went out of bounds.

Tech kept possession at the 20, and began a 15-play, 90-yard drive that ended with a field goal.

Two series later, T.J. Vasher caught a pass and turned upfield just outside the hash mark when Iowa State safety Arnold Azunna punched the ball out from behind, but the ball bounced all the way to the Tech sideline.

The Red Raiders eventually scored a touchdown, cutting it to 27-17, on a 16-play, 82-yard drive.