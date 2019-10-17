The Bastrop County Commissioners Court on Tuesday selected Christine Files to lead the county’s Office of Emergency Management after Brad Ellis abruptly resigned from the post in August. Files will begin in her new role Nov. 1.

“She was the best candidate for the job,” Bastrop County Judge Paul Pape said. “She has proven her effectiveness in disaster response and recovery in Bastrop County over the past 8 years.”

Files, a real estate, probate, wills and corporate formation attorney, began her service in emergency response in the wake of the 2011 Complex Fire, when she helped found the Bastrop County Long-Term Recovery Team, a nonprofit that rose out of the wildfire’s ashes in September 2011 to help families that were uninsured or underinsured. To date, the organization has raised over $5 million to rebuild 143 homes destroyed by wildfires or floods.

Since the Long-Term Recovery Team's inception — from the 2011 fire to the 2015 Hidden Pines Fire and various floods — the organization has worked closely with the Office of Emergency Management, which was led by Mike Fisher, the county's first paid emergency management coordinator, until his death on July 4, 2017. Disaster response and disaster recovery began to work in tandem.

“This is truly a team effort, I’ve come to realize, and I am humbled to become a part of this team,” Files said Tuesday.

Files' interest in the position developed after witnessing all the progress the county has made in emergency preparedness, including new paid firefighter positions, the county’s new emergency communication center and two new disaster shelters in the county.

“For the last 9 years I have been involved in disaster work doing everything from being the chair of the Bastrop County Long-Term Recovery Team to educating and mentoring other communities that had experienced a disaster,” Files said. “Most importantly that position taught me the importance of team work and relationships. This is an opportunity to put that knowledge and experience to work in my new role.”

Files will be the county's third emergency management coordinator since Fisher's death.

James Gabriel, who served as the county’s emergency management assistant coordinator under Fisher, was tapped as acting coordinator in July 2017 shortly after Fisher's death. Gabriel resigned after two months on the job, saying he didn't feel he was the right fit for the job and sensed that county officials felt that way too. The Commissioners Court then hired Ellis in December 2017. He spent one year and eight months on the job before resigning to take a position elsewhere, as per his one-sentence resignation letter.

During emergency situations, whether it be a wildfire, flood or other event, the Office of Emergency Management assists local police and fire departments by requesting outside help, spreading safety information and coordinating resources through state agencies.

Files, who was selected among a pool of 16 applicants, will receive a $75,000 salary. She previously served as the Long-Term Recovery Team's board president for seven years before stepping down in June 2018.