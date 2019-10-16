Wednesday forecast for Austin: A rainy morning will give way to a sunny and cool day, the National Weather Service said.

Cloudy skies will become mostly sunny throughout the day as temperatures increase to a high near 71 degrees, forecasters said. North winds blowing 15 mph could have gusts as high as 20 mph.

Rain that fell on the area early Wednesday won't last too long, forecasters said. A 50% chance of rain will dissipate by 7 a.m.

More than an inch of rain fell Tuesday night in some parts of Austin during a two-hour span before storms moved away from Travis and Williamson counties. Nearly 300 people were still without power Wednesday morning, according to an Austin Energy outage map.

Skies will be partly cloudy at night with a low around 51 degrees, forecasters said.

Rain is not expected for the rest of the week, according to the weather service's extended forecast:

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high near 74. Mostly clear at night with a low around 56.

Friday: Sunny with a high near 83. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 66.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high near 90. Mostly clear at night with a low around 67.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 89. Partly cloudy at night with a 30% chance of rain and a low around 68.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a 40% chance of rain and a high near 82. Mostly clear at night with a low around 58.

Tuesday: Sunny with a high near 80.