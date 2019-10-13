This time last year I found myself stricken with an unknown illness that left me in a wheelchair for two months. Those weeks of illness were profoundly difficult for myriad reasons, not the least being that my mobility and independence were taken from me. Through it all, though, I learned a great deal about myself, my family, and even American society. Somewhat strangely, my low vantage point gave me an altogether clear view of the world, and I was so oftentimes disappointed by what it was I saw and experienced. Our modern society likes to laud itself for being supremely just and equitable, esteeming one and all regardless of sex, gender, or creed. What I learned, though, is that such noble claims are largely illusory, for we’ve sacrificed the most basic principles of human decency for their sake. Crumbling is the foundation of our free society, and it’s left us in an all too precarious position.

As a young woman suddenly unable to walk, I expected to meet with compassion and understanding. In truth, I had no reason to think otherwise because of my faith in society and humanity. What I found was quite the opposite, for where there should have been empathy I found only dubious skepticism and disinterest. When trying to maneuver my wheelchair in a public place, I hoped to receive help and patience, but more often than not was left to struggle on my own. Doors closed in my face, people bumped into and pushed past my chair with nary a glance, and rarely did I warrant attention – I was seldom spoken to, but often spoken of. In short, I was stripped of my humanity, seen only as a sickly patient. It was a frustrating, distressing, and altogether demoralizing existence. While it birthed in me a greater understanding and empathy for others, it also shook my faith in society to the core. What have we become, I often wondered, and what caused it?

Though I can’t be sure, I do believe that with the reflection time has given me, I’ve come to pinpoint the problem – America’s worship of the false virtues of equality and tolerance. Though equality is a capital ideal in its purest form, we’ve watered it down and mixed it with the vainglorious notion of tolerance, thereby producing division and discontent rather than respect and dignity. As such, one is now judged on the basis of their identity – race, gender, religion, etc. – meaning their humanity is all but overlooked. Consequently, being a citizen in possession of a unique character and perspective is meaningless so long as it remains beyond what is deemed appropriate and fair. This is conformity, not equality, and it’s a dreadful system.

It’s in this reality that we’ve coddled our youth, teaching them to apply these flimsy standards to their world and selves; no longer do we instill within them a respect for the sanctity of human life. The tenets of basic human decency and propriety have been cast aside as they hopelessly strive to fit within arbitrary categories. In short, they’ve been robbed of the beauteous wonder of a life built on compassion, empathy, and individualism, and thus no longer see value and truth where they ought. Is it any wonder that they struggle so with depression, anxiety, addiction, and suicide? I should say not.

Having keenly felt what it is to lose your sense of self and purpose, to become one who is overlooked and thereby devalued, I know just how dangerous is our infatuation with false virtue. The value of a person lies not in their appearance and rhetoric, but in their character and actions. Integrity, honor, and truth mean far more than do tolerance, equality, and identity. More to the point, human life is inherently valuable, and we must never lose sight of this simple yet profound truth. To do so is to lose ourselves.

Courtney A. Crowley is an Amarillo resident and has a master’s degree in history from West Texas A&M University. She is a contributing columnist for Amarillo Globe-News.