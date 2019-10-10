A Pflugerville trail will be renamed for an avid cyclist who was struck and killed by a vehicle last month during his regular morning ride.

Mayor Victor Gonzales and the family of Thi Ho will unveil new signage 10 a.m. Sunday for Settlers Valley Trail as it is renamed Thi Ho Trail. The public is invited to attend the event being held at the corner of Settlers Valley Drive and 10th Street.

The mayor and family will meet at the crosswalk on Settlers Valley Drive where Ho, 88, was struck and killed by a vehicle on Sept. 12. His death spurred a community call for the trail to be renamed for the late local resident and Vietnamese immigrant. An online petition to rename the trail has garnered nearly 1,800 signatures as of Thursday.

Nhat Ho said his grandfather was well known in the community for his love of bike riding through the city’s trail system. Thi Ho especially enjoyed Settlers Valley Trail. “He lived and died on this trail,” he said.

The community honored Thi Ho’s memory by putting flowers and a “ghost bike” near the crosswalk.

Settlers Valley Trail meanders along Gilleland Creek and through Wuthrich and Moose parks. A map of that and other city trails is available at pflugervilletx.gov/trails.