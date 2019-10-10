25 years ago:

WASHINGTON - Hinting that the United States is prepared to launch air attacks on Iraq, President Clinton on Monday ordered a massive buildup of U.S. air power in the Persian Gulf despite Saddam Hussein's pledge to withdraw 80,000 troops massing at Kuwait's border.

50 years ago:

HOUSTON - Gunmen robbed two northeast area banks Friday, escaping with $35,704 from one and taking an undetermined amount of cash from another.

75 years ago:

DALLAS - City Detectives L.G. Belk and George Butler said tonight they arrested two men here today in connection with a $20,000 safe burglary at Beaumont last night.

100 years ago:

STANTON, Martin Co., Texas - A heavy rain and hailstorm visited this section Sunday evening, greatly damaging crops and grass. Five farmers have reported their entire cotton crop completely ruined by the hail.