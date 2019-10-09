On the waters of Lady Bird Lake, a 41-foot-long orange dragon boat streams quickly past paddle boarders and kayakers. Heads turn as the craft — filled with a dozen women paddling it forward — lunges through the water.

Coach Karen Kilroy sits at the front of the boat facing the team, beating a drum and shouting for the team to paddle faster and harder. The drum keeps rhythm, allowing the team to paddle in synchronicity.

"It really helps the paddlers stay together, which is really the most important thing we're trying to do," Kilroy said.

Standing at the back of the boat steering with a 12-foot-long oar is the team's founder, Laura Szalay.

The dragon boating team, "Paddles with a Purpose," formed in July and is the first of its kind for the Austin area. The team includes 38 breast cancer survivors from the greater Austin area, including Round Rock, Pflugerville, Bastrop, San Marcos and Dripping Springs.

Dragon boating is an ancient Chinese aquatic sport dating back 2,000 years. Studies have shown that paddling helps improve strength, flexibility and the immune system of breast cancer survivors. It also fosters an atmosphere of camaraderie and emotional support.

Szalay had spent four years on a dragon boating team for breast cancer survivors in Florida before moving to Austin a year ago.

"I just knew what a space it was in Florida for the people involved and so I wanted to get it started here," she said.

AJ Rich, a survivor from Round Rock, said she has always loved being out on the water, especially water skiing, but had never tried dragon boating before joining the team.

"I needed the exercise and I didn't have the the motivation to go out there by myself," she said. "So I thought I'm going to go to with a team that will give me the motivation."

She said she was also drawn to the team's diversity. The ages of the women on the team range from the 30s to 81.

"You're all trying to get healthy as much as you can with everything you've already been through and trying to avoid future mishaps," Rich said.

Jody Kelly, 81, said she has done triathlons and rowing, but there's nothing like dragon boating.

"I just adore being out on the water with like-minded people and trying to get the timing just right," she said. "There are times when everybody is doing perfectly well. It's just like a dream, just floating. It's like we're on a cloud."

And when the team falls out of sync, "That's just life," she said.

The team practices twice a week on Lady Bird Lake for upcoming races in Texas. They are also planning to compete in the survivor's international dragon boat race in New Zealand in 2022.

The team incorporates strength training on land, which Kilroy said is important as the team must keep up its physical fitness. "You have to think of it as not 'I'm paddling to keep fit,' but 'I'm keeping fit so I can paddle,'" she said.

Kilroy said as the team coach she has witnessed how dragon boating has empowered women and given them hope — especially for those who have recently undergone chemotherapy. Some of the team members have been cancer free for years while others have more recently been diagnosed.





Whatever stage members may find themselves in, Szalay said team members are there for each other.

"One of our girls had surgery and someone stayed with her last night and we're going to be with her tomorrow," she said. "It's more than just on the water."