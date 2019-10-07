Second Amendment language

In a letter (A-J, 9-27) the writer wrote "The Second Amendment was never intended to authorize citizens' ownership of guns without any constraints. It was written for a people who lived on the frontier and for whom either police or military protection was often not available." I request that she submit her copy of the Second Amendment that includes that wording to the A-J for publication, since I have never seen any Second Amendment wording (and I've seen the originals at the National Archives in Washington, DC) that limited the right to bear arms to just a select group of American citizens.

Using her logic, I suppose I could say that the First Amendment grants freedom of religion only to Baptists, and freedom of speech only to authors. But that's not the case; those freedoms are given to everyone, just like the right to bear arms. My father in World War 2, and millions like him in that and other wars, fought gallantly to make those freedoms available to all of us.

History shows that the first thing totalitarian governments such as Nazi Germany, Communist Soviet Union, Communist China, Communist Cuba, North Korea, etc. do is disarm its citizens. Gun control will not keep maniacs from killing other people. Maniacs killed 2,977 people on 9/11, and killed 168 people at the Oklahoma City federal building. All were killed without a single shot being fired.

Gun control advocates want Congress to write laws to abolish private ownership of firearms. Maybe they should write guns laws written exactly like the drug laws now on the books. Those drug laws are real effective, since we all know there's not a smidgen of heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, etc. on the streets of America.

Bobby Bowman, Lubbock