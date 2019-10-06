Dozens marched Saturday evening along Yager Lane in northeast Austin to honor the life of Billy Brewster, a teen who died after being hit by a car on the street just a week before.

The 15-year-old, who had autism and was non-verbal, died Sept. 28 after being hit by a vehicle while he was walking on the street just after 10 p.m. No charges were filed against the driver, who stayed on the scene to render aid.

The narrow, two-lane street has no sidewalks, prompting those who live in the neighborhood to call on city leaders for change.

Bearing signs reading "Sidewalks for Billy," the neighbors and advocates marched from Copperfield Park down Yager Lane before gathering in front of Tech Ridge Oaks Assisted Living and Memory Care for a candlelight vigil.

Kurt Walton, a resident of the Copperfield neighborhood who helped organize the event, said he tries to avoid walking down Yager Lane because of the lack of sidewalks.

Prior to the march, Walton said he feared the traffic, but the group was "trying to make a point."

"We're just outraged because of what happened to Billy," Walton said. "It's been like this for years and it's getting busier over here and more stuff is getting built."

Judith Ruder has lived in the area since 1989 and said sidewalks along the busy street are long overdue. With new development, including an Idea Public School campus recently built nearby, safety improvements on the street are needed now more than ever, she said.

"We have really boomed in population and commercial," Ruder said. "It's really shining a light on how badly we need improvements ...There have been too many near misses and now deaths. How many deaths does it take to get a sidewalk?

During the vigil, residents shared their memories of Billy and called for the city to take action. As the sun went down, they lit candles and sang "Amazing Grace" while a trumpet played.

"He was just pure and full of laughter," said his friend, Victoria Strzesak, 15. "He was a really good kid."

Brewster's mother Mia Lynette choked back tears as she recalled Brewster's smile.

"He was happy no matter what. Always smiling," she said. "That's what I miss most about Billy. His presence."

Lynette said if there had been a sidewalk on the street, Brewster would have known to use it and wouldn't have been walking on the street.

She said his death brings attention to the dangers of the street, adding that a speed reduction, a greater police presence in the area and sidewalks would help.

Walton read a letter from City Council member Natasha Harper-Madison who could not make it to the event.

"Billy's tragic death is all the more senseless because it happened on a city street that, like so many of our streets, was built without a sidewalk," she wrote. "Decades of political negligence have led us to this point."

Harper said the city has identified 2,580 miles of missing sidewalks in its transportation system, including East Yager Lane, which has been labeled as high priority.

District 1 has the most miles of missing high- and very high-priority sidewalks, a sign of Austin's history of racial inequality, she wrote.

"Largely because of past under investment in our eastside neighborhoods, black and Hispanic residents are disproportionately killed or seriously injured using our transportation system," she said.

The city is discussing a potential transit bond package in 2020, which she said she hopes will fully fund the city's sidewalk master plan and bicycle master plan.