The tone of Thursday’s State of the City update was equal parts enthusiasm and excitement, a time when city officials could look back at a year of achievement and also look ahead to an immediate possibility-filled future. It was a moment to highlight unity of purpose in not only moving the city forward but also in addressing challenges in a proactively meaningful way.

Mayor Ginger Nelson pointed to several concrete reasons to celebrate, including the funding for the forthcoming Amarillo-based Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine, the launching of a neighborhood plan for the San Jacinto neighborhood and the creation of the Housing First Pilot Project: Coming Home.

Oh yeah. Let’s not forget the opening of the Hodgetown ballpark downtown, home to the Texas League champion Amarillo Sod Poodles. Those are just the big-ticket, high-profile items. There have been plenty of other accomplishments throughout the year that haven’t gotten similar attention from citizens and the media.

“We have done a lot this year,” Nelson, elected to a second term as mayor last May, said in our story. “…I am so excited about where our city is, about the momentum we have and about how much we accomplished in this past year.”

Nelson and City of Amarillo leaders provided a thorough update of progress made during 2019, and while there is much to be proud of, there also remains work to be done, including, as the mayor pointed out, addressing street repair, park maintenance and illegal dumping in alleys.

As far as street repairs, Raymond Lee, director of public works, said the city is doing all it can with regard to infrastructure work. “Like most cities throughout the nation, we are struggling with infrastructure,“ he said in our story. “No, we do not have the funds associated with the infrastructure that we need today. But we are making the right steps. We are being very strategic and making data-driven decisions as it pertains to what we repair and how we repair it and when we repair it.”

Other highlights from the event included Police Chief Ed Drain pointing out the city’s crime rate is down and his department is focused on ways and means to make sure the trend stays that way. There was also time allocated to discuss the ambitious proposal to renovate the Civic Center, a $319 million initiative that includes an arena and expansion of the convention center.

To her credit, the mayor made sure this event showcased the work and contributions of key city officials, often people who have their boots on the ground serving the community for decades while elected positions such as mayors and city council members regularly turn over.

“These staff members could be here 20 or 30 years,” Nelson said in our story. “They are dedicating their entire careers, their lives and their families’ lives to making our community a better place. I want citizens to know the level of staff that we have and their dedication.”

Throughout their history, communities will regularly find themselves at intersections that determine their future. Nelson believes Amarillo is at such a crossroads right now. The future can be as bright as its people determine, but it will take a continued commitment that is equal parts unity and boldness.

“We get to decide what kind of city we want to live in,” Nelson said. “We are imagining now what our children and grandchildren will put into place.”

And that’s the beauty of it all – we get to decide.