The Coronado football team was right where it needed to be at halftime, leading No. 10 Abilene Cooper by three and showing the ability to move the ball almost at will against the Cougars defense.

But the same could be said for the Cougars, and when the Mustangs began committing costly mistakes, Cooper was more than happy to take advantage.

Cooper converted two interceptions into touchdowns, and the Cougars blanked the Mustangs in the second half en route to a 52-24 victory in a clash of District 2-5A, Division I unbeatens Friday night at PlainsCapital Park at Lowrey Field.

Cougars junior running back Noah Garcia rushed for 249 yards and four touchdowns, and Abilene Cooper outscored the Mustangs 34-0 in the second half and put the final 38 unanswered points on the board from the late second quarter on.

After racking up 304 yards in the first half, Coronado was held to just 67 in the final two quarters, and two interceptions of quarterback Sawyer Robertson, both by Dylon Davis and one of which was returned 81 yards for a touchdown, helped turn a 24-21 Coronado halftime lead into a runaway victory for the Cougars in the second half.

Sawyer, who completed 17 of 25 passes for 279 yards and three touchdowns in the first half, was just 5 of 13 for 57 yards and two interceptions after halftime.

Jesus Menjivar added 113 rushing yards and two third-quarter touchdowns for Abilene Cooper, which finished with 520 total yards of offense.

The offenses were on full display, as expected, from the opening kickoff. But the teams went about chewing up yardage and scoring points in very different ways.

For Coronado, it was the proven passing game with Robertson. He started the game by hitting his first eight pass attempts and 12 of his first 14 while also hitting some big plays down the field.

He connected on touchdown passes of 11 yards to Eli Martinez, 39 yards to Will Boyles and 69 yards to Cory Ferriera to help the Mustangs forge a 24-21 halftime lead.

Abilene Cooper, meanwhile, pounded the ball at the Mustang defense with running back Noah Garcia. The junior rushed for 163 yards and three touchdowns on just 15 carries in the first half, scoring on runs of 5, 10 and 3 yards, and 10 of his carries when for first downs.

But it was the one mistake made by either team in the first half that allowed Coronado to hold the intermission advantage.

Leading 17-14, the Mustangs got the only turnover of the half when Kaleb Pillow intercepted Abilene Cooper quarterback Aidan Thompson on deep ball down the far sidelines. Three plays later, Ferriera beat two Cougar defenders with a double move down the near sideline, and Robertson hit him in stride for the 69-yard score to put the Mustangs up 24-14 with 6:08 to play in the first half.

Abilene Cooper would cut it to a one-possession game on its next drive. Garcia broke off runs of 24 and 33 yards to put the Cougars at the Coronado 18, and two plays later Garcia scored from 3 yards out with 4:49 to play in the first half to make it 24-21.

Coronado had a chance to add to its lead but bogged down at the Abilene Cooper 37, turning the ball over on downs with 27 seconds left in the first half.

The Mustangs opened the game with an extremely efficient drive, going 84 yards in just six plays capped by an 11-yard touchdown from Robertson to Martinez. The Cougars answered on their opening offensive possession by going 76 yards in nine plays, with Garcia scoring from 5 yards out to tie the game.

Each team’s second possessions ended the same way, but not without a gutsy call by the Mustangs. Facing fourth-and-9, Coronado head coach Seth Parr elected to go for it instead of punting, and Robertson found Will Boyles for the first down. Boyles then circled away from the Cougar defender and escaped down the sideline for a 39-yard touchdown.

The lead was short-lived, however, as Abilene Cooper answered in just five plays. A 47-yard catch by Cougars tight end Corbin Russell set up Garcia for a 10-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second quarter, tying the game at 14-14.

Cooper Hamilton’s 28-yard field goal with 8:53 left in the first half gave Coronado the lead at 17-14.

Player of the Game

Noah Garcia, RB, Jr., Abilene Cooper

Coronado had no answer for the speedy Abilene Cooper tailback, who rushed for 249 yards and four touchdowns.

Key Play

After Abilene Cooper had just tied the game at 24-24 with its first drive of the second half, Coronado went for it on fourth down at its own 33 but as stuffed. The Cougars turned that into a touchdown and never trailed again, scoring 38 unanswered points to end the game.

What’s next?

Abilene Cooper (6-0, 2-0 in 2-5A, Division I) is back at Shotwell Stadium on Friday to host Amarillo Palo Duro. Coronado (3-3, 1-1) hits the road to take on Amarillo on Friday at Dick Bivins Stadium.

ABILENE COOPER 52, CORONADO 24

Abi. Cooper;7;14;17;14;—:52

Coronado;14;10;0;0;—;24

First Quarter

COR – Eli Martinez 11 pass from Sawyer Robertson (Cooper Hamilton kick); 9:24

AC – Noah Garcia 5 run (Trey Castillo kick); 7:24

COR – Will Boyles 39 pass from Robertson (Hamilton kick); 2:15

Second Quarter

AC – Garcia 10 run (Castillo kick); 11:56

COR – Hamilton 28 FG, 8:53

COR – Cory Ferriera 69 pass from Robertson (Hamilton kick); 6:08

AC – Garcia 3 run (Castillo kick); 4:49

Third Quarter

AC – Castillo 26 FG; 7:24

AC – Jessus Menjivar 20 run (Castillo kick); 5:00

AC – Menjivar 7 run (Castillo kick); 1:40

Fourth Quarter

AC – Dylon Davis 81 interception return (Castillo kick); 9:56

AC – Garcia 21 run (Castillo kick); 5:47