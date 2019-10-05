By Amy Von Lintel,

West Texas A&M University

Editor’s Note: Caprock Chronicles is edited by Jack Becker, a Librarian at Texas Tech University Libraries. This week’s article is the first of two written by Associate Professor Amy Von Lintel, who is a Professor of Art History and the Doris Alexander Endowed Distinguished Professor of Fine Arts and West Texas A&M University. She is a prolific writer and art, West Texas Artist, and Georgia O’Keeffe.

I attended Southern Methodist University for my master’s degree in art history, a school with excellent resources, many funded by the generosity of Algur Meadows. But what no one talked about, was how Meadows was duped into spending over two million dollars on fake art work, and opened an art museum in 1965 only to discover his collection was basically worthless.

In it were forgeries “in the styles” of masters such as Degas, Renoir, Picasso, and Matisse — all with fake signatures and inflated price tags, and all by one man: the Hungarian émigré Elmyr de Hory. But Meadows wasn’t the only Texan to get taken: Elmyr also fooled a good number of art patrons out here in West Texas.

The day I first learned about Elmyr, was while visiting a private collection in Amarillo, that of the late Betty Bivins Childers, founder of the Amarillo Art Museum. I was there to see a Louise Nevelson sculpture because I am writing a book on Abstract Expressionist women who worked in the American West, including both Nevelson and Elaine de Kooning, the artist of a lovely portrait of Childers also in the family’s collection.

While there, I discovered a wall of signed drawings by Degas, Modigliani, and Picasso and I instantly wanted to know how such works got to Amarillo. Setting on a shelf amidst them was a book that declared its title forcibly: FAKE! The current owner of the collection, Claire Burney, the daughter of Childers, told me that her mother had purchased these works from a dealer in town back in the 1960s, and only later were they discovered to be part of a worldwide epidemic of fake modern art.

Likely somewhat embarrassed that her aesthetic eye, which had been trained for years under art educator and dealer Dord Fitz, who had led her to purchase these fakes, Childers put them in her basement with the intention of forgetting they existed. But after her mother’s death in 1982, and after reading the fascinating story of Elmyr by Clifford Irving — the book now on her shelf with the fakes — Burney decided to display them as part of her family’s rich art collecting history.

After I discovered Burney’s Elmyrs, I began to find other instances of his fakes in the region. On the trail of a wonderful Elaine de Kooning portrait of Dord Fitz, originally painted in Amarillo, I headed to Oklahoma to the home of one of the sons of Fitz (who wishes to remain unnamed) and came upon yet another group of Elmyrs. Like Burney, he had also brought his family’s fake art out into the open.

He shared details about his father taking a number of Elmyrs on consignment in the 1960s, not from the artist directly but from some of his associates. After Dord’s death in 1989, the Fitz children sought out Sotheby’s auction house to see if the drawings could be auctioned. Even then, Sotheby’s experts had trouble telling the authenticity of the works. It was only when a relative of Matisse was consulted that they were determined to be less than genuine. So now, they hang in the Fitz family homes in New Mexico and Oklahoma.

Besides the human interest of Elmyr’s fascinating life and downfall, and the history of world class forgeries making there way to West Texas, there is one other interesting twist to this story. Elmyr’s fakes in our region became key catalysts for the development of a modern American art market here.

After buying Elmyr’s fakes, collectors like Betty Childers turned away from European modernists and bought art by living American artists directly from their New York studios or from them in person when they visited Texas. Why? Because there was no fear of forgery. And while Texans had fallen for Elmyr’s European accent and eccentric and flamboyant mannerisms, they also fell in love with the sculptor Nevelson, her Russian heritage and her gypsy costuming including layers of false eyelashes.

But with Nevelson, her art was the “real deal.” Texans never saw Elmyr as the artist, only as the impoverished collector forced to sell his Matisses on the cheap. So, the real story here is not “look at those rich Texans with more money than taste,” but rather the story of how West Texans became true champions of American abstract art, and began supporting living artists, especially women artists, instead of the big-name male Europeans like Picasso or Matisse. Therefore, for me, the fake Elmyrs have a direct connection to the progressive taste and avant-garde art knowledge in our region. And that is a story worth telling.