Tarleton State University’s Career Services Center hosts its first-ever Government and Nonprofit Job Fair from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Oct. 9.

The event takes place in the Thompson Student Center Ballrooms on the Stephenville campus.

The free come-and-go fair allows students, alumni and the community an opportunity to meet with government and nonprofit related businesses that are currently hiring. Participants are encouraged to bring their résumé and other applicable materials. Business casual or business professional attire is suggested but not required.



The fair includes recruiters for law enforcement, social services, security, civically oriented services, nonprofit organizations, municipal, city, county, state, and federal entities and others.

For a list of employers attending the fair, go to http://tarletonstate.us/govtfair-employers.

Employers can register to participate for free through Handshake at http://tarletonstate.us/govtfair-register.

Free registration includes one table for up to two representatives, parking, and hospitality. The fee for additional representatives is $15 per person, and additional tables are available for $5 each.

For more information, contact Career Services at 254-968-9078 or careers@tarleton.edu.