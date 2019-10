The Accidental Band returns to the Bluff Dale Vineyards from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, in the covered pavilion overlooking the vineyards. The show will feature songs by lead singer Craig Clifford. Other band members include Jim Easterling on drums and harmonies, Nancy Easterling on bass and Maison Shearer on fiddle. There is no cover charge and attendees are invited to bring a picnic.