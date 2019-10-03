The seventh annual color chaos hosted by the Stephenville Education Foundation is set for this Saturday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

The event will feature a 5K and a one-mile fun run.

For this year, the color chaos will also include a bounce house, face painting, snow cones and concessions.

“We’re adding a concession stand so everybody at the park can come down, even if they’re there for flag football or volleyball,” Kristin Cashon, board member for the Stephenville Education Foundation said. “We’re doing dollar hot dogs and concessions. We’ll have a bounce house and face painting and all kinds of fun stuff.”

The fee for the fun run is $25 and the fee for the 5K is $35. With both activities, participants will receive a T-shirt, a bag of color and a goodie bag.

Walkups are welcome and students and teachers will receive $5 off.

To sign up, go to www.racedayeventservices.com.

“I just like doing anything for the foundation because I've seen what it does in the classroom,” Cashon said. “Personally, [my favorite thing] about this event [is] the pictures of all of the color [and] the color party afterwards. It’s fun getting to watch everybody be completely covered in color from head to toe.”