Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced Wednesday that state sales tax revenue totaled $2.74 billion in September, 1.2 percent more than in September 2018.

“State sales tax revenue grew only modestly in September,” Hegar said. “Strong growth in receipts from the construction sector, retail trade and restaurants were largely offset by declining receipts from oil- and gas-related sectors.”

Total sales tax revenue for the three months ending in September 2019 was up 3.2 percent compared to the same period a year ago. Sales tax is the largest source of state funding for the state budget, accounting for 57 percent of all tax collections.

In September 2019, Texas collected the following revenue from other major taxes:

motor vehicle sales and rental taxes — $435.3 million, up 8.5 percent from September 2018; motor fuel taxes — $325.6 million, up 0.2 percent from September 2018; natural gas production taxes — $98.6 million, down 34.5 percent from September 2018; and oil production taxes — $334.1 million, down 0.7 percent from September 2018. For details on all monthly collections, visit the Comptroller's Monthly State Revenue Watch. For an extensive history of tax policy developments and fees since 1972, visit our updated Sources of Revenue publication.