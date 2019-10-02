It’s a Tarleton State University tradition.

Floats, marching bands, horseback riders and vintage cars, along with a nod to Tarleton’s past as the university welcomes former students back to campus at the annual Homecoming parade.

The parade — following the Homecoming 2019 theme Tarleton Forever: Tradition Worth Keeping — takes place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, and will run the same route as last year.

The route begins at the corner of Harbin and Washington streets near the university baseball and softball complex, continues east on Washington past the Tarleton campus, turns left on McIlhaney Street and ends at Vanderbilt Street.

The announcer’s stand will be located on McIlhaney Street in front of the Tarleton Alumni Association headquarters across from Heritage Park and the east rock gates.

Deadline to participate in the parade is 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11. No walk-ups will be accepted on parade day. To register, go to http://tarletonstate.us/homecoming-register.

A pre-parade meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, in the Thompson Student Center, Room 27 will provide details and updates.