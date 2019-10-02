Wednesday forecast for Austin: October seems to be taking cues from the hottest September recorded in Austin, because it's expected to be 99 degrees during the day, according to the National Weather Service.

On Tuesday, Austin temperatures broke a 30-year heat record for Oct. 1, when it also hit 99 degrees.

The second day of October normally has a high of 86 degrees, according to the weather service. The high temperature will be coupled with mostly sunny skies and high humidity, which should make it feel as hot as 104, forecasters said.

Skies will be mostly clear at night and temperatures will stay above a low of 73 degrees, forecasters said. Normally the low is 65 degrees on Oct. 2, according to the weather service.

Austin City Limits Music Festival is still set to have highs in the 90s and sunny skies this weekend, according to the weather service's extended forecast:

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high near 95. Partly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain and a low around 73.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 93. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 72.

Saturday: Sunny with a high near 96. Mostly clear at night with a low around 71.

Sunday: Sunny with a high near 95. Mostly clear at night with a low around 69.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 88. Mostly clear at night with a low around 62.

Tuesday: Sunny with a high near 86.