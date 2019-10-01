Rickie Engesser won the all-around competition, leading the Tarleton State University women’s rodeo team to a first-place finish at the 74th Annual Sul Ross State University Rodeo in Alpine last weekend.

Engesser tied for second with a two-head time of 14.1 seconds in goat tying and was seventh overall in breakaway roping. Teammate Caroline Kelly won the barrel racing event, with a two-run 32.24, including a first-place 16.16 in the first round. Kody Creswell’s 32.91 was good for fifth.

Hadley Butler and Celie Vick tied for fourth in goat tying, each posting a 14.8 on two runs and breakaway ropers Hayley Danley and Morgan Arnold qualified for the finals flashing a 2.5 and a 2.6, respectively in the long go.

Tarleton’s men’s team was paced by Colton Kelley’s first in bull riding. Kelly turned in a pair of identical 82s for a 164 tally.

Kyler Dick tied for first with a two-head 8.9 in steer wrestling and Payton Lackey finished fourth in bareback riding, Rhett Fanning and Jake Barnes were fourth and fifth in saddle bronc riding.

Both Tarleton teams travel this week to the Vernon Junior College rodeo.