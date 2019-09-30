Texas gas prices have fallen 1.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.35/g, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 13,114 stations. Gas prices in Texas are 5.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, yet stand 28.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas is priced at $1.89/g today while the most expensive is $3.19/g, a difference of $1.30/g. The lowest price in the state today is $1.89/g while the highest is $3.19/g, a difference of $1.30/g. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.89/g while the most expensive is $6.24/g, a difference of $4.35/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.64/g today. The national average is up 7.0 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 22.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Midland Odessa- $2.46/g, down 1.5 cents per gallon from last week's $2.47/g.

San Antonio- $2.34/g, down 2.7 cents per gallon from last week's $2.37/g.

Austin- $2.32/g, down 2.2 cents per gallon from last week's $2.34/g.

"Oil prices have cooled back off after Saudi Arabia brought a significant portion of oil production and processing back online, helping the national average to begin moving lower again, but don't tell California- who saw a massive spike of nearly 25 cents per gallon in the last week, fueled by refining issues there," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

"While most of the country will likely see prices tip-toe lower as oil prices have moved lower, California will see prices move higher in the week ahead, with increases also possible in those areas that receive their gasoline from California- including Las Vegas. Prices in most of California were slightly higher earlier this year, but if they all rise by an additional 10-15 cents they may rival the highest level since 2014. Prices there will eventually start following the national average lower, but it may be several weeks before it becomes noticeable."

