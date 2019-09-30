The City of Lubbock's annual fall and winter irrigation restrictions become effective on Tuesday and continue through March 31, 2020.

Residents are advised that on their scheduled watering days, irrigation is only allowed when temperatures are above 35 degrees Fahrenheit, according to a news release from the city.

Aubrey Spear, the city's director of water utilities, said irrigation restrictions conserve water during the fall and winter and minimize hazardous road conditions during freezing weather.

"We encourage winterizing your sprinkler system and equipment before the first freeze," he said. "Protecting irrigation systems valves, backflow preventers, insulating system piping and draining pipes are ways to prepare your sprinkler system for winter. Long-term, continuous water conservation is a high priority for the City of Lubbock. Year round irrigation schedules by address helps reduce the peak demand on our water system. All of the City’s water conservation measure assist in delaying expensive water supply projects which saves our customers money in the long run."

Year-round restrictions include:

• Irrigate landscape only during your two assigned days per week

• Irrigation schedules are based on the last digit of the house address:

Addresses ending in 0, 3, 4, or 9 – Monday and Thursday

Addresses ending in 1, 5, or 6 - Tuesday and Friday

Addresses ending in 2, 7, or 8 – Wednesday & Saturday

• Irrigate only when temperatures are above 35 degrees Fahrenheit

• Irrigate landscape without runoff

• Do not irrigate during precipitation events

• Hand watering is allowed any time of day and on any day of the week