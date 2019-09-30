Monday forecast for Austin: Above normal temperatures will have the start of the week feeling like it's still summer, but hey, it could rain!

Skies will be mostly cloudy as temperatures rise to a high near 95 degrees, the National Weather Service said. The normal high for the last day of September in Austin is 86 degrees with a low of 65 degrees, according to the weather service.

The heat index, which combines relative humidity with air temperature to measure how hot outside will feel to your body, will be 104, forecasters said.

A 30% chance of rain will decrease to 20% at night, when skies are mostly cloudy, forecasters said.

Temperatures will stay above a low of 76 degrees.

Here's a look at the rest of the week, according to the weather service's extended forecast:

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of rain after 1 p.m. and a high near 97. The heat index will be as high as 103. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 75.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 98. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 74.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high near 96. Partly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain and a low around 73.

Friday: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 95. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 71.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high near 96. Mostly clear at night with a low around 71.

Sunday: Sunny with a high near 96.