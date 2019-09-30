Prorodeo.com has the results from the 50th Annual Cowboy Capital Of The World PRCA Pro Rodeo that took place last weekend at Lonestar Arena.



All-around cowboy: Clay Smith, $3,121, team roping and steer roping.



Bareback riding:



1. Kody Lamb, 86.5 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's Lady's Man, $2,166;



2. Cole Reiner, 85.5, $1,660;



3. Paden Hurst, 85, $1,227



Steer wrestling:



1. Josh Clark, 3.8 seconds, $2,854;



2. Matt Reeves, 3.9, $2,482;



3. Kalane Anders, 4.0, $2,109



Team roping:



1. Cale Markham/Brye Crites, 3.6 seconds, $3,773 each;



2. (tie) Tyler Wade/Billie Jack Saebens, Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, Clay Smith/Jade Corkill, Brenten Hall/Marty Yates and Garett Chick/Walt Woodard, 3.7, $2,581 each;



7. (tie) Nelson Wyatt/Levi Lord and Cyle Denison/Lane Mitchell, 3.9, $1,191 each



Saddle bronc riding:



1. Tegan Smith, 88 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's Big Tex, $2,369;



2. Jarrod Hammons, 85, $1,816;



3. Hawkins Boyce, 84, $1,342



Tie-down roping:



1. Shad Mayfield, 7.5 seconds, $2,465;



2. John Douch, 7.6, $2,205;



3. Justin Smith, 7.8, $1,946



Barrel racing:



1. Shali Lord, 14.76 seconds, $3,403;



2. Hailey Kinsel, 14.77, $2,722;



3. Michelle Darling, 14.79, $2,212



Steer roping: First round:



1. Thomas Smith, 10.7 seconds, $1,360;



2. Clay Long, 11.1, $1,125;



3. (tie) Scott Snedecor and Garrett Hale, 11.4, $774 each



Bull riding:



* 1. Elliot Jacoby, 89 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's White Sox, $4,142;



2. Trey Benton III, 87.5, $3,417;



3. J.T. Moore, 83.5, $2,796



No other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).



Total payoff: $129,981.