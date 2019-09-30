Special to the E-T

Monday

Sep 30, 2019 at 4:25 PM


Prorodeo.com has the results from the 50th Annual Cowboy Capital Of The World PRCA Pro Rodeo that took place last weekend at Lonestar Arena.

All-around cowboy: Clay Smith, $3,121, team roping and steer roping.

Bareback riding:

1. Kody Lamb, 86.5 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's Lady's Man, $2,166;

2. Cole Reiner, 85.5, $1,660;

3. Paden Hurst, 85, $1,227

Steer wrestling:

1. Josh Clark, 3.8 seconds, $2,854;

2. Matt Reeves, 3.9, $2,482;

3. Kalane Anders, 4.0, $2,109

Team roping:

1. Cale Markham/Brye Crites, 3.6 seconds, $3,773 each;

2. (tie) Tyler Wade/Billie Jack Saebens, Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, Clay Smith/Jade Corkill, Brenten Hall/Marty Yates and Garett Chick/Walt Woodard, 3.7, $2,581 each;

7. (tie) Nelson Wyatt/Levi Lord and Cyle Denison/Lane Mitchell, 3.9, $1,191 each

Saddle bronc riding:

1. Tegan Smith, 88 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's Big Tex, $2,369;

2. Jarrod Hammons, 85, $1,816;

3. Hawkins Boyce, 84, $1,342

Tie-down roping:

1. Shad Mayfield, 7.5 seconds, $2,465;

2. John Douch, 7.6, $2,205;

3. Justin Smith, 7.8, $1,946

Barrel racing:

1. Shali Lord, 14.76 seconds, $3,403;

2. Hailey Kinsel, 14.77, $2,722;

3. Michelle Darling, 14.79, $2,212

Steer roping: First round:

1. Thomas Smith, 10.7 seconds, $1,360;

2. Clay Long, 11.1, $1,125;

3. (tie) Scott Snedecor and Garrett Hale, 11.4, $774 each

Bull riding:

* 1. Elliot Jacoby, 89 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's White Sox, $4,142;

2. Trey Benton III, 87.5, $3,417;

3. J.T. Moore, 83.5, $2,796

No other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).

Total payoff: $129,981.