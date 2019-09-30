Prorodeo.com has the results from the 50th Annual Cowboy Capital Of The World PRCA Pro Rodeo that took place last weekend at Lonestar Arena.
All-around cowboy: Clay Smith, $3,121, team roping and steer roping.
Bareback riding:
1. Kody Lamb, 86.5 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's Lady's Man, $2,166;
2. Cole Reiner, 85.5, $1,660;
3. Paden Hurst, 85, $1,227
Steer wrestling:
1. Josh Clark, 3.8 seconds, $2,854;
2. Matt Reeves, 3.9, $2,482;
3. Kalane Anders, 4.0, $2,109
Team roping:
1. Cale Markham/Brye Crites, 3.6 seconds, $3,773 each;
2. (tie) Tyler Wade/Billie Jack Saebens, Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, Clay Smith/Jade Corkill, Brenten Hall/Marty Yates and Garett Chick/Walt Woodard, 3.7, $2,581 each;
7. (tie) Nelson Wyatt/Levi Lord and Cyle Denison/Lane Mitchell, 3.9, $1,191 each
Saddle bronc riding:
1. Tegan Smith, 88 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's Big Tex, $2,369;
2. Jarrod Hammons, 85, $1,816;
3. Hawkins Boyce, 84, $1,342
Tie-down roping:
1. Shad Mayfield, 7.5 seconds, $2,465;
2. John Douch, 7.6, $2,205;
3. Justin Smith, 7.8, $1,946
Barrel racing:
1. Shali Lord, 14.76 seconds, $3,403;
2. Hailey Kinsel, 14.77, $2,722;
3. Michelle Darling, 14.79, $2,212
Steer roping: First round:
1. Thomas Smith, 10.7 seconds, $1,360;
2. Clay Long, 11.1, $1,125;
3. (tie) Scott Snedecor and Garrett Hale, 11.4, $774 each
Bull riding:
* 1. Elliot Jacoby, 89 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's White Sox, $4,142;
2. Trey Benton III, 87.5, $3,417;
3. J.T. Moore, 83.5, $2,796
No other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).
Total payoff: $129,981.
