SATURDAY

Christ the King Cathedral Divine Mercy Chaplet: 3 p.m. First Saturday, 4011 54th St.

St. John the Baptist Adoration and Reconciliation: 4-4:45 p.m., 98th Street and Indiana Avenue.

St. Catherine Orthodox Church Vigil: 6 p.m., 1510 Ave. X. Information: (901) 605-6651.

SUNDAY

Historic Redeemer Lutheran Church service: 9:30 a.m., 2221 Ave. W. 744-6178.

Higher Ground Ministries service: 3:30 p.m., 2350 34th St.

Christ Lutheran Church service: 9 a.m., Sunday school and Bible class; 10:15 a.m. service, 7801 Indiana Ave. 799-0162.

Covenant Presbyterian Church service: 11 a.m., 4600 48th St. 792-6124.

Downtown Bible Cass: 9:30 a.m., 5015 Gary Ave. Nondenominational traditional service, message by Rev. Calvin Ray: 781-7472.

Bodhichitta Kadampa Buddhist Center: 10:30 a.m., 6701 Aberdeen Ave. 787-2499 The Four Noble Truths with Buddhist teacher, David Shea.

Congregation Shaareth Israel Religious School: 9:45 a.m., 6928 83rd St. 794-7517.

Metropolitan Community Church: 11 a.m., weekly Sunday service. 4501 University Ave.

St. Paul's on the Plains Episcopal Church Service: 8 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., Sunday school, 1510 Ave. X. 762-2893.

Canterbury Episcopal Ministries at Texas Tech: 6 p.m., worship and meal, 2407 16th St. 765-0037.

First Unitarian Universalist Church of Lubbock Service: 11 a.m., 2801 42nd St. Information: 799-1617 or uulubbockoffice@gmail.com.

First Cumberland Presbyterian Church Service: 9:30 a.m. Sunday School, 10:30 a.m. fellowship, 11 a.m. worship, 7702 Indiana Ave. Contact: 792-3553.

Shepherd King Lutheran Church Service: ELCA 9:15 a.m. Sunday School 10:30 a.m. worship, 2122 18th St., 762-5080.

St. Christopher's Episcopal Church: 8 a.m., 10 a.m. Holy Eucharist; 9:15 a.m., 2807 42nd St., 799-8208.

St. Catherine's Orthodox Church Service: 10 a.m., Reader's service, 1510 Ave. X. (901) 605-6651.

United Congregational Church service: 10 a.m., meets at St. John's United Methodist Church, Room 115, 1501 University Ave. (806) 241-7322.

MONDAY

Sacred Heart Adoration: 9 a.m.-9 p.m., 2805 N. Columbia St., Plainview.

Bible Based Recovery Meeting: 7 p.m., Shepherd King Lutheran Church, 2122 18th St. Information: 762-5080.

TUESDAY

St. Michael’s Church: 7 p.m., Holy Hour-Spanish, 316 E. Washington St., Levelland. (806) 894-2268.

WEDNESDAY

Christ the King Cathedral En-coun-ter Catholicism: 6-7 p.m., Kasteel Hall, 4011 54th St., different topic and presenter each week.

Canterbury Episcopal Ministries at Texas Tech: 6 p.m., worship and meal, 2407 16th St. 765-0037.

THURSDAY

St. John Neumann Holy Hour and Benediction: 7 p.m., 5802 22nd St.

St. John the Baptist Church grief support group: 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m., 9810 Indiana Ave., Suite 150. Sybille Neuber: (806) 392-3860

St. Michael Church Holy Hour: 8:15 a.m., 315 E. Washington St., Levelland.

Christ the King Holy Hour for Vocations: 7 p.m., 4011 54th St., 6:30 p.m.

Our Lady of Guadalupe Holy Hour: 6:30 p.m., Thursdays, 1120 52nd St.

FRIDAY

Christ the King Cathedral Rosary, Mass for Vocations: 6:30 a.m., 6:55 a.m., First Friday, 4011 54th St.

Our Lady of Guadalupe Mass: 6 p.m., 1120 52nd St., First Friday Mass (English), Adoration after Mass until midnight.

Christ the King AA Group: noon, 4011 54th St., Family Activity Center, room 3. Contact: Elaine, 928-9673.

Congregation Shaareth Israel Shabbat Service: 7:30 p.m., 6928 83rd St. 794-7517.

St. Elizabeth Hora Santa in Spanish: 7:30-8:30 p.m., 2305 Main St., Chapel.

Our Lady of Guadalupe Hora Santa: 5 p.m., first, third and fifth Fridays, 606 S. Fourth St., Slaton.

Holy Spirit Catholic Church First Friday Rosary: 7 a.m., 9821 Frankford Ave.

St. John Neuman First Friday Mass: Noon, 5802 22nd St.

Catholic Moms of Lubbock: 10 a.m. vicki.divine@gmail.com or (607) 226-6398 for locations.