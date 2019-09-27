The final Amarillo Community Market of the season will move to the Santa Fe Depot, located 401 S. Grant St., at 9 a.m. Saturday due to the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure.

According to a news release, the market includes more than 70 vendors coming from a 150-mile radius who sell produce, prepared foods, baked goods and arts and crafts.

Beth Duke, the executive director of Center City of Amarillo, said even though it is the last market of the year, there will be future opportunities to connect with the vendors.

“For the final market day of 2019, we have asked vendors to bring plenty of business cards and information so that their customers can place orders for the holidays and continue shopping for their favorite items throughout the winter,” she said.

For more information, visit www.amarillocommunitymarket.com, connect with the event on Facebook or call (806) 335-6360.