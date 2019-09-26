SPRING, Texas (AP) — A Texas teenager has died after he was shot by his brother in an apparent accidental shooting.

Montgomery County sheriff's officials say the brothers were at a friend's home Wednesday evening in Spring, north of Houston, when one of the brothers went to the bathroom.

The other brother was handling a firearm when it discharged, sending a bullet through the bathroom door that struck his brother in the torso.

The wounded teen was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died.

His brother has been charged with tampering with evidence and officials say additional charges could be filed.

The sheriff's office says he's 17 years old and that his brother was 17, too.

Authorities have not released their names and no other information was immediately available.