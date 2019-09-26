Alice Municipal Court will have court on Thursday, Oct. 3 with Judge Edelia Gonzalez-Lemon presiding. Offenses range from assault to leaving the scene of an accident.

Some of the cases are:

Marisela Cardenas for open container Ruben Gomez for assault Adam Gonzalez Jr. for possession of drug paraphernalia Daniel Gonzalez for theft Lee Roy Hernandez for leaving the scene of an accident Esperanza Hope Lopez for unrestrained child under 8 years of age or 4 feet 9 inches tall Tomas Ricardo Lopez Jr. for DOC urinating in a public place Melissa Olivarez for speeding in a school zone 31 miles per hour in a 20 mph zone Juan Antonio Perez III for possession of drug paraphernalia Victor Ramirez for possession of drug paraphernalia Nina N. Zapata for possession of drug paraphernalia Reminder these are just some of the cases for Thursday.