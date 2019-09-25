Southwestern Assemblies of God University volleyball took on the Southwestern Christian University Eagles Saturday looking to break a three-match losing streak for the first time since 2016. SCU came in on their own three-match losing streak. SAGU snapped its losing streak with a five-set victory over SCU by scores of 25-17, 13-25, 25-21, 18-25, 15-12 to improve to 9-6 on the season overall and even at 3-3 in Sooner Athletic Conference play.

SAGU had a slight advantage in the five set match in hitting percentage .249 - .235.

Four Lady Lions had double digit kills: senior Madeleine Hartline, sophomore Alexis Mealer, and freshmen Emma Tompkins and Ava Myers.

Mealer and Hartline both hit over .400 for the match.

SAGU’s win overshadowed the efforts of SCU’s Cashlyn Munroe, who finished with 19 kills on the day.

In the fifth set with the score tied 11-11, freshman Jer’Daiza Gaida made the most of her opportunity to play. On the following volley Gaida had a block for a 12-11. The next two volleys saw Gaida produce two kills and SAGU had a 14-11 lead en route to a 15-12 victory to take the set and the match.

“We had a good day at times. At times there were difficulties,” SAGU head coach Hank Moore said. “We once again had a freshman come in during sets four and five and make a difference. Jer’Daiza Gaida came in and passed the ball incredibly well as well as a block and two kills in set five. Maddie Hartline had a solo block and 2 assist blocks in the fifth set as well. Sophia Ivy finished the set with 50 assists and 11 digs. Her defense in the final set was outstanding.

“Cashlyn Monroe (SCU) is one of the top three or four players in the conference. Very impressive player who played outstanding against us today.”

SAGU takes a trip west in the coming weekend. On Friday, the Lady Lions will be in Goodwell, Okla. to take on Oklahoma Panhandle State University at 7 p.m. On Saturday, SAGU will travel three hours south to take on Wayland Baptist University at 1 p.m. in Plainview.