Dr. David Frazier, associate professor of agriculture education, will deliver the sixth talk in Tarleton State University’s Last Lecture Series, Tuesday, Oct. 8.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for the 6:30 talk, “Expect the Unexpected,” in the Clyde H. Wells Fine Arts Center Auditorium. A reception with light refreshments follows.

Though a free event, tickets are required and are available on campus at the Center for Instructional Innovation across from the Clyde Wells Auditorium in the back of the Dick Smith Library; in Room 105 of the Agriculture Building; and in the Student Government Association office in the Thompson Student Center. Tickets also are available at the Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council at 204 River North Blvd. in Stephenville.

The Last Lecture Award is the only Tarleton faculty honor bestowed entirely by students. They nominate a professor who has inspired their academic pursuits and outlook on life.

“I’m very excited and very humbled,” Frazier said. “It’s a huge honor. Any time the students want you to do something, that just sets it apart from everything else in the world.”

Frazier has taught at Tarleton since 2012, worked with nearly 300 pre-service agricultural education teachers and served on 163 graduate student committees. He received the O.A. Grant Teaching Award in 2017 and 2018 and the NACTA Teaching Award of Merit in 2017.

The Last Lecture Series invites professors to share what they would say if it were their last opportunity to address colleagues and students. The first lecture was in 1955 when six distinguished UCLA professors offered their life philosophy through the lens of discipline, interests and personal experiences.