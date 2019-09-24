Tuesday forecast for Austin: Well, it was already fog-up-your-glasses humid outside around 6:30 a.m. and temperatures were nearing 80 degrees. Temperatures will only continue to rise throughout the day, the National Weather Service said.

Skies will be partly sunny as temperatures climb to a high near 99 degrees, forecasters said. If the forecast holds up, that high would match the record high for this date. Normally on Sept. 24 in Austin, temperatures peak at a high of 88 degrees, according to the weather service.

The heat index, which combines relative humidity with air temperature to measure how hot outside will feel to your body, will be as high as 105, forecasters said. A 20% chance of rain is expected after 1 p.m.

Skies will be partly cloudy at night and temperatures will stay above a low of 74 degrees, forecasters said. The low temperature is usually 67 degrees on this day, according to the weather service.

Triple-digit temperatures are expected Wednesday and Thursday, according to the weather service's extended forecast:

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot with a high near 100 and a heat index as high as 104. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 75.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot with a high near 100. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 74.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a high near 98. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 76.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 96. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 75.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain and a high near 94. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 77.

Monday: Partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain and a high near 97.