Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council will present a free concert, Demin & Dust Rodeo Dance featuring Riders in the Sky. The event will take place Thursday, at 6:30 p.m. at Birdsong Amphitheater at Stephenville City Park.

Originating in Nashville, Tennessee, Riders in the Sky is a talented Western music group that has won two Grammys during their accomplished career. Having recorded songs for Toy Story 2 and Pixar’s short film For the Birds, all age groups are invited to have a great time. Along with the music, a trick roper, mechanical bull, and Hambone’s food truck will be present at Denim & Dust Rodeo Dance.

Executive Director Whitney Lee said CTFAC can present the concert free of charge thanks to annual fundraising efforts, corporate sponsors and membership donations.

For more information on Denim & Dust Rodeo Dance or any CTFAC program, contact the CTFAC main office at 254-965-6190.