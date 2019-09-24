Cotton Patch Cafe in Georgetown and two Mexican restaurants in Round Rock failed health inspections for infractions that included food not being held at a proper cold temperature, according to county health district reports.

The Cotton Patch Cafe in Georgetown and Chapala Restaurant & Fruit Cup and Taquerias Arandinas in Round Rock failed inspections by the Williamson County Cities and Health District in August.

Among infractions at the Cotton Patch Cafe, 1021 W. University Ave. #101, were certain foods not being held at a proper cold temperature, improperly sanitized kitchen equipment and surfaces, chemical bottles improperly labeled, an employee handling food with bare hands, an employee not washing hands before handling food and standing waste water in the dish area, according to the inspection report.

Infractions at Chapala Restaurant & Fruit Cup, 910 Sam Bass Rd., included certain foods not being held at a proper cold temperature, raw chicken stored above ready to eat foods, an employee dropping a knife and placing it back on the counter without washing it, black build up inside the ice machine, soiled tongs in grease, food debris under the grill and a residential insecticide under the sink in the women's restroom, the report says.

Taquerias Arandinas, 1205 Round Rock Ave. #133, also received infractions for foods not being held at a proper cold temperature as well as for raw shrimp being stored over ready to eat foods, kitchen utensils not being properly sanitized, an employee handling food with bare hands and liquid discharging from dumpsters including greasy film, the report says.

A food establishment must receive a score of fewer than 30 points in order to pass a county health inspection. Each infraction is scored differently.

The first failed inspection includes a follow-up by the county health district that establishments must pass or be forced to close. Any establishments that have failed an inspection twice within 12 months are forced to close for two days and pay a fine.