The Pflugerville Public Library is hosting the fourth annual Pflugerville Lib Con — a celebration of all things comics, anime and pop culture — from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

The free event is a chance for fans to meet their favorite authors, voice actors, cosplayers and local comic shop owners.

Activities include Q&A panels, gaming, comic and manga-related crafts, drawing lessons, face painting, a kids' cosplay walk and a cosplay contest.

The library estimates nearly 2,300 people attended last year's event. Adult Services Librarian Bette McDowell said the library is expecting an even bigger crowd this year as attendance for the event has grown annually.

"People should come out because this is a truly family friendly convention with a variety of activities for guests of all ages," she said. "They can meet talent from the comics industry and the entertainment field and take classes on drawing, writing and cosplay design, all for free."

Lib Con kicks off with a slew of artsy activities from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., including a drawing lesson with artist Matthew Weldon. Weldon's published works include Antarctic Press, Image Comics and DC/Vertigo, Capcom/Udon, Overground Comics and some small self-published projects.

A cosplay presentation with Austin-based Caveman C0splay is from 11:30 a.m. to noon, where children are invited to don their own costumes and participate in a costume walk at 11:45 a.m. A cosplay contest for ages 11 and older is from 3-4 p.m., with winners announced at 5:30 p.m.

"Our cosplay contest is always popular and we see some extremely creative costumes," McDowell said.

Starting at noon is a Q&A with Joe Eisma, artist and co-creator of the Eisner-nominated and New York Times bestselling series from Image Comics, Morning Glories. A Q&A with award-winning cosplayer Bradley Spears on cosplay, LED and 3D printing will also be held at noon. A voice acting panel with actors Lena Hill, Lindsay Sheppard, Melissa Sternenberg, Tia Ballard and Felecia Angelle will be from 12:15-1 p.m.

A webcomics panel with webcomic creators Ngozi Ukazu and Star Prichard kicks off at 12:45 p.m. An author panel featuring Bill Williams, Lilah Sturges, Jessi Jordan, Joe Khachadourian and PJ Hoover starts at 3 p.m., followed by a game development panel with authors Sean McKeever and Paul Benjamin at 3:15 p.m.

Watch artists like Brandon Peterson, Brittany Peer, Vo Nguyen and Jessi Jordan, participate in two artist sketch-offs from 1:30-2:50 p.m.

"We are also very excited to have representatives from a major studio in attendance, with our Powerhouse Animation Studios panel," McDowell said.

This year, the library is inviting teens ages 11-17 to display a piece of artwork in the Amateur Artists Gallery. Each participant can display one piece of artwork, which can be an original design or fan art.

The event will also feature its first live musical performance with The Masters of Unlocking at 5 p.m. as well as food from Gordie's Coffee and Taco Queen.

For more information and a schedule of events, visit tinyurl.com/y4yz2kz6.