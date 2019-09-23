Members of the community are still in disbelief following the shocking death of Jevan Snead.

Snead was a quarterback for the Stephenville Yellow Jackets and was inducted into the Stephenville High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2014.

He passed away this weekend in Austin. He was only 32.

Now friends are rallying behind the family, who reside in Stephenville, to help with funeral expenses.

Rhyne and Sarah Gailey, friends of the Snead family, have organized a gofundme account under the name “Jevan Snead Memorial.”

“We love the Snead family and this is one way we can help them get through this terrible time,” Sarah Gailey said. “Rather than sending flowers, we are requesting donations.”

The goal is $100,000.

Click here https://www.gofundme.com/f/jevansneadmemorial.

“Additional funds will be donated to chronic traumatic encephalopathy research and to his beloved hometown’s football program to purchase state-of-the-art helmets to protect future Yellow Jackets from brain injury,” Gailey said.

Donations can also be made at Citizens National Bank under “Jevan Snead Memorial Fund.”

Funeral plans for Snead have not yet been set.

Snead’s family include parents Jaylon and Jane Snead, brother Jayse Snead and sister Jennah Walker who is a teacher at Stephenville Christian School.

FOOTBALL CAREER

As a high school QB, Snead was twice named all-state and all-district. He was a Parade All-American as a senior in 2006.

Snead competed in U.S. Army All-American Bowl as a senior, throwing for 147 yards and two touchdowns. He was highly sought-after and was the target of several college programs. Rivals.com described him as the nation's fourth best dual threat as a running and passing quarterback following his senior campaign.

He completed his high school career with a 23-2 record as a starter and accumulated nearly 8,000 total yards and 100 touchdowns over his final two seasons with the Yellow Jackets.

After graduation from high school, Snead played for the Texas Longhorns and then transferred to Ole Miss. He later signed with the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers but was later released.