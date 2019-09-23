Monday forecast for Austin: Happy fall, happy Libra season, happy Monday! Big news: It will still be hot!

You see, Central Texas pays no mind to a change in seasons or the return of pumpkin decor and football season. It'll stay hot as long as it wants, apparently.

Skies will be partly sunny throughout the day as temperatures rise to a high near 99 degrees, the National Weather Service said. The heat index, which combines relative humidity with air temperature to more accurately measure how hot outside will feel to your body, will be 106. Yup, 106!

Why even own a sweater at this point?

READ MORE: A look at Austin’s summer that won’t end, by the numbers

Temperatures will cool down a little bit come nighttime when the low will be around 75 degrees, forecasters said. Skies will be partly cloudy at night.

Here's a look at the rest of the week, according to the weather service's extended forecast:

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of rain after 1 p.m. and a high near 96. The heat index will be as high as 102. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 72.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 98. Mostly clear at night with a low around 72.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high near 98. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 74.

Friday: Partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain and a high near 98. South winds will be blowing 5 to 15 mph. Mostly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain and a low around 75.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain and a high near 98. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 75.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a 30% chance of rain and a high near 94.