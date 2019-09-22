Stephenville High School graduate Jevan Snead, 32, passed away Sunday in Austin.

According to the Austin American Statesman, Snead died overnight and police are investigating his death, but do not suspect foul play.

Snead was a quarterback for the Stephenville Yellow Jackets. He was inducted into the Stephenville High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2014.

As a high school QB, Snead was twice named all-state and all-district. He was a Parade All-American as a senior in 2006.

Snead competed in U.S. Army All-American Bowl as a senior, throwing for 147 yards and two touchdowns. He was highly sought-after and was the target of several college programs. Rivals.com described him as the nation's fourth best dual threat as a running and passing quarterback following his senior campaign.

He completed his high school career with a 23-2 record as a starter and accumulated nearly 8,000 total yards and 100 touchdowns over his final two seasons with the Yellow Jackets.

After graduation from high school, Snead played for the Texas Longhorns and then transferred to Ole Miss. He later signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The E-T will bring you more information on this developing story as it becomes available.