Stratford 54, Spearman 0

Stratford 21 14 13 6 - 54

Spearman 0 0 0 0 - 0

First Quarter

ST - Iuden Romero 19 pass from Walker McBryde (Publio Reyes kick)

ST - Iuden Romero 5 run (Publio Reyes kick)

ST - Abraham Villegas 17 run (Publio Reyes kick)

Second Quarter

ST - Brit McQuitty 25 run (Publio Reyes kick)

ST - Iuden Romero 45 pass from Walker McBryde (Publio Reyes kick)

Third Quarter

ST - Iuden Romero 10 run (Publio Reyes kick)

ST - Iuden Romero 8 run (kick failed)

Fourth Quarter

ST - Tyler Stone 1 run (kick failed)

Nazareth 56, Morton 6

Nazareth 32 24 0 0 - 56

Morton 6 0 0 0 - 6

First Quarter

N - Luke Betzen 2 run (Nathaneal Van Dijk two-point conversion)

N - Nathaneal Van Dijk 2 run (Nathaneal Van Dijk two-point conversion)

N - Nathaneal Van Dijk 1 run (Nathaneal Van Dijk two-point conversion)

M - Isaiah Cisneros 17 pass from Aaron Lynskey (conversion failed)

N - Luke Betzen 1 run (Nathaneal Van Dijk two-point conversion)

Second Quarter

N - Luke Betzen 11 run (Nathaneal Van Dijk two-point conversion)

N - Aidan Moore 32 pass from Luke Betzen (Nathaneal Van Dijk two-point conversion)

N - Nathaneal Van Dijk 50 pass from Kaden Cleavinger (Nathaneal Van Dijk two-point conversion)

Nazareth Morton

First Downs 19 4

Rush 193 65

Pass 131 38

Total 324 103

C-A-I 6-8-0 6-9-0

Fumbles - lost 1-0 1-1

Penalties 2-25 5-47

Tulia 34, Sunray 7

Tulia 7 6 7 14 - 34

Sunray 7 0 0 0 - 7

First Quarter

T - Cade Swinburn 1 run (Kathan Valenzuela kick), 10:48

S - Carlos Castellanos 6 run (Jorge Hermosillo kick), 2:32

Second Quarter

T - Ahmadrian Reed 1 run (kick failed), 00:44

Third Quarter

T - Ahmadrian Reed 17 run (Kathan Valenzuela kick), 5:38

Fourth Quarter

T - Cade Swinburn 8 run (Kathan Valenzuela kick), 5:01

Tulia Sunray

First Downs 16 14

Rush 196 179

Pass 115 19

Total 311 198

C-A-I 6-13-2 2-13-3

Fumbles - lost 1-1 2-1

Punts 3-55.0 avg. 4-25.0 avg.

Penalties 9-72 14-100

Wheeler 49, Highland Park 8

Wheeler 22 21 6 0 - 49

Highland Park 0 0 0 8 - 8

Hereford 16, Estacado 23

Hereford 7 0 6 3

Estacado 14 6 3 0





Vega 6, Panhandle 49

Panhandle 0 14 21 14

Vega 0 0 0 6



P - Landyn Hack 48 run, (Gauge Hackett kick)

P - Houston Heck 25 run, (Hackett kick)

P - Westly Jones 4 pass to Zack Wood, (Hackett kick)

P - Houston Heck 54 run, (Hackett kick)

P - Jayse Edwards 10 run, (Hackett kick)

P - Landyn Hack 45 run, (Hackett kick)

P - Jason Jones 30 fumble recovery

V - Brady Timan 2 run, (extra point fail)



Vega Panhandle

First downs: 8 15

Rushing: 126 422

Passing: 67 43

Total yards: 193 465

C-A-I: 6/11/0 5/11/2

Punts: 4/27 0

Fumbles/lost: 1 0

Penalties /yards lost: 5/30 11/120





Perryton 13, Bushland 38

Bushland 0 0 13 0

Perryton 7 10 21 0



B - Jared Thomas 39 pass to Jackson Espe, (Baylor Gillispie kick)

B - Baylor Gillispie 25, field goal kick good

B - Coleman Junell 5 run, (Baylor Gillispie kick)

P - Donovan Vella 59 run, (#32 kick)

P - Brayden Klafka 7 run, (two point conversion run by Ryan Davis good)

B - Jared Thomas 65 pass to Jake Orcutt, (Baylor Gillispie kick)

B - Jared Thomas 66 pass to Jake Orcutt, (Baylor Gillispie kick)

B - Jared Thomas 64 pass to Skyleer Jaco, (Baylor Gillispie kick)



Bushland Perryton

First downs: 22 11

Rushing: 118 285

Passing: 352 22

Total yards: 471 307

C-A-I: 19/33/1 5/10/0

Punts: 2/49.5 5/25.8

Fumbles/lost: 0/0 0/0

Penalties /yards lost: 6/50 6/65





Gruver 51, Shamrock 7

Gruver 14 15 23 0

Shamrock 0 7 0 0



G - Hunter Haynes 5 run, (failed two point conversion)

G - Jalin Conyers 30 run, (Conyers for two point conversion)

G - Hunter Haynes 5 run, (Thomas Speck run for two point conversion)

S - 3 run, (Riley Owens Kick)

G - Jalin Conyers 1 run, (Failed two point conversion)

G - Carter Armes 30 pass from Jalin Conyers, (Conyers for two point conversion)

G - Creed Callaway 23 run, (Conyers for two point conversion)

G - Jalin Conyers 25 fumble return( Conyers kick)



Gruver Shamrock

First downs: 22 10

Rushing: 275 152

Passing: 129 11

Total yards: 404 163

C-A-I: 9/11/0 1/4/0

Punts: 0 4/32

Fumbles/lost: 0 1

Penalties /yards lost: 5/91 4/22





White Deer 51, Silverton 6



White Deer Silverton

Rushing: 215

Passing: 52

Total yards: 267



